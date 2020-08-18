You have permission to edit this article.
Rosalind Lamson

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Rosalind “Roz” Lamson will be at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Home for Funerals is handling the arrangements.

1950-2020

Rosalind Lamson was born in Norfolk on March 29, 1950, 10 minutes before her twin brother, Ronald, to Ramona (nee Ives) and Harley Lamson.

Rosalind died in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2020, after a short bout with pancreatic cancer. She spent the last hours of her life surrounded by loved ones including her twin brother, Ron; her loving spouse, Adam Staib; and her devoted niece, Joanne Lamson-Zautke.

Roz attended Norfolk Public Schools and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1968.

As a young woman, Roz enjoyed the local music scene and loved spending time with friends — most of whom have remained lifelong friends. Rosalind was given the moniker, “Roxie,” and was called that by many of her early friends.

Roz and Adam Staib were partners for 44 years and were married Aug. 13, 2015.

Along with like-minded friends, Roz helped to found the Harvest Moon Food Co-Op, which was innovative in the 1970s and early ‘80s. Natural foods were trucked into Norfolk in bulk and members helped to package and market the items in order to provide foods that were otherwise unavailable in the area.

During the 1970s, Roz worked at Villa Inn, where she gained a love of the restaurant business. Roz was a talented and creative chef. She and Adam conceived the idea of opening an upscale restaurant where the meals were prepared from organic, natural and locally sourced ingredients.

The Uptown Restaurant opened in Norfolk in September 1981. Under the management of Roz, The Uptown was unique and a progressive contribution to the City of Norfolk. She enhanced the community’s appreciation of fine wines, music and art, including the artwork of John Lennon and Claude Monet.

The Uptown Ballroom was a venue for numerous events, including weddings, plays, concerts and the millennial New Year’s Eve party. She catered to and befriended numerous celebrities, including Johnny Carson, Doc Severson, Arlo Guthrie, Alexander Payne and the cast and crew of the film Nebraska, which was partially filmed at The Uptown in Stanton.

Roz and The Uptown hosted various special events such as the Irish festivals, Scotch tastings and annual anniversary parties. She was a master at catering, and her food creations were featured at local events of all kinds. Her Normandy Tomato Bisque was literally world famous. Among her many honors, she was awarded Four Silver Spoons and Nebraska travel guides recommended her restaurant to both international and domestic travelers.

Roz lovingly devoted herself to The Uptown and its patrons. She took pride in pleasing everyone who walked through her doors. The Uptown moved to Stanton in 2001. Roz was the heart and soul of The Uptown Eating Establishment.

During the COVID shutdown earlier this year, Roz was saddened to close the doors to The Uptown but continued to serve her beloved clientele with pick up and curbside service, working hard everyday despite suffering through the early symptoms of her illness.

Roz loved antiques and unique artwork and, over the years, she amassed an impressive collection of both. She was a patron of the arts and supported local artists of all mediums.

Roz was incredibly generous and beloved by many people. She was a true and loyal friend who unselfishly gave of herself. She was a founding sister of the Women’s Obligation Monthly Brunch group (WOMB) — a tightly knit group of women who have met for brunch for nearly 40 years. She was a member of the Milarepa Rangers.

Roz was preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers-in-law Eddie Staib and Bernie Staib; nephew Bennie Staib; siblings Rebecca (Rogge) Renter, Randy Rogge and sister-in-law Rose Rogge.

Roz is survived by her spouse, Adam Staib; her twin brother, Ronald Lamson; brother Terry (Vickie) Rogge; brother-in-law Gary Renter; nephews Robert (Erin) Lamson, Joseph Lamson, Evan (Jacqueline) Lamson, David (Sharon Trieste) Gates and Michael Gates; nieces Joanne (Brad) Lamson-Zautke, Libby (James) Darnell, Lisa (John) Calloway, Bonnie (Jerry) Schulz; nieces AmyAnn (Chad) Teske, Neile Rogge and Sonja (Preston) Harris; and 23 great- and eight great-great nieces and nephews; and Lily, her 19-year-old cat.

Condolences and memorials can be sent to Home for Funerals. Condolences also may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

