 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosalee Schreiner

Rosalee Schreiner

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

Rosalee Schreiner died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1945-2022

Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner was born on Sept. 16, 1945, to Myron and Eva (Schultze) Hartford in Spencer, Iowa. Rose attended grade school in Norfolk, graduating from Norfolk High School in 1963.

After graduating from high school, Rose worked for Henningsen Foods in Norfolk, where she met Duane, who was the love of her life.

Rose married Duane Schreiner on Aug. 29, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Rose enjoyed camping, boating and spending time with her family. She was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Norfolk.

Survivors include her spouse, Duane Schreiner of Norfolk; children Sonya Boettcher (significant other Chad) of Norfolk and Brad (Barb) Schreiner of Wausa; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Wes Hartford of Wisconsin; son-in-law Brian Bade; and many nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by parents Myron and Eva; brother Harley; infant twin daughters Anita and Wanita; and several grandchildren in infancy.

Casketbearers will be Howie Schultze, Kevin Heppner, Jeff Holter, Ryan Ober, Daymian Buhmann, Kainen Herring, Eric Pearson and Samantha Boettcher.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Leon Malcom

Leon Malcom

BRISTOW — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Marian Johnson

Marian Johnson

WEST POINT — Services for Marian F. Johnson, 88, formerly of Neligh and West Point, are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Carol Boese

Carol Boese

ATKINSON — Services for Carol Boese, 64, of Stuart will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with the Rev. Wayne Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Hope Enterprise Cemetery near O’Neill at a later date.

Lonnie Weinrich

Lonnie Weinrich

WAKEFIELD — Services for Lonnie G. Weinrich, 60, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Wakefield Evangelical Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with m…

Jerald Brenden

Jerald Brenden

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.

Duane Marks

Duane Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …

Rosalee Schreiner

Rosalee Schreiner

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Duane Marks

Duane Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara