NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Rosalee Schreiner died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1945-2022
Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner was born on Sept. 16, 1945, to Myron and Eva (Schultze) Hartford in Spencer, Iowa. Rose attended grade school in Norfolk, graduating from Norfolk High School in 1963.
After graduating from high school, Rose worked for Henningsen Foods in Norfolk, where she met Duane, who was the love of her life.
Rose married Duane Schreiner on Aug. 29, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Rose enjoyed camping, boating and spending time with her family. She was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Norfolk.
Survivors include her spouse, Duane Schreiner of Norfolk; children Sonya Boettcher (significant other Chad) of Norfolk and Brad (Barb) Schreiner of Wausa; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Wes Hartford of Wisconsin; son-in-law Brian Bade; and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by parents Myron and Eva; brother Harley; infant twin daughters Anita and Wanita; and several grandchildren in infancy.
Casketbearers will be Howie Schultze, Kevin Heppner, Jeff Holter, Ryan Ober, Daymian Buhmann, Kainen Herring, Eric Pearson and Samantha Boettcher.
