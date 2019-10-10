Rosa Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday followed by a vigil at 7 p.m. at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
1949-2019
Rosa was born on March 25, 1949, in McAllen, Texas, the daughter of Leon and Paula (Sotuyo) Reyes Calderon. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, and graduated from Ray High School. Rosa worked as a migrant worker.
In 1976, Rosa married Sabas Sanchez in Brighton, Colo.
The family moved to Norfolk to work for Beef America in 1994 and to Madison in 1995. She worked at IBP and owned and operated several businesses: La Esquina Bar for eight years, closing in 2007; Sanchez Rentals; Madison Second Hand Store; and Madison Dragons Teen Center.
Rosa is survived by her spouse, Sabas; her four children, Michelle (Samuel Jr.) Cantu of Norfolk, Catalina Sanchez of Madison, Richard (Edith) Sanchez of Madison and Yvette Garza of Corpus Christi; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her siblings are Oscar (Rachel) Sotuyo, Leon (Iris) Calderon, Raquel Calderon, Maria (Danny) Casarez, Ricardo Calderon, Rogelio Calderon, Rolando Calderon, Sylvia Calderon and Ruben Calderon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Roland Calderon and Sabas Sanchez Jr.; a grandson, Isaac Sanchez; a great-grandson, Cason Michael Sudbeck; and three brothers, Roberto Calderon, Rudolfo Calderon and Ramon Calderon.