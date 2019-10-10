Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES 29 TO 32 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PLATTE, BOONE, MADISON, ANTELOPE, PIERCE, KNOX AND
CEDAR COUNTIES.

* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

&&

Rosa Sanchez

Rosa Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday followed by a vigil at 7 p.m. at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

1949-2019

Rosa was born on March 25, 1949, in McAllen, Texas, the daughter of Leon and Paula (Sotuyo) Reyes Calderon. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, and graduated from Ray High School. Rosa worked as a migrant worker.

In 1976, Rosa married Sabas Sanchez in Brighton, Colo.

The family moved to Norfolk to work for Beef America in 1994 and to Madison in 1995. She worked at IBP and owned and operated several businesses: La Esquina Bar for eight years, closing in 2007; Sanchez Rentals; Madison Second Hand Store; and Madison Dragons Teen Center.

Rosa is survived by her spouse, Sabas; her four children, Michelle (Samuel Jr.) Cantu of Norfolk, Catalina Sanchez of Madison, Richard (Edith) Sanchez of Madison and Yvette Garza of Corpus Christi; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her siblings are Oscar (Rachel) Sotuyo, Leon (Iris) Calderon, Raquel Calderon, Maria (Danny) Casarez, Ricardo Calderon, Rogelio Calderon, Rolando Calderon, Sylvia Calderon and Ruben Calderon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Roland Calderon and Sabas Sanchez Jr.; a grandson, Isaac Sanchez; a great-grandson, Cason Michael Sudbeck; and three brothers, Roberto Calderon, Rudolfo Calderon and Ramon Calderon.

Tags

In other news

Rosa Sanchez

Rosa Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Shirley Stodola

Shirley Stodola

CLARKSON — Services for Shirley Stodola, 76, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Priscilla Gutknecht

ATKINSON — Services for Priscilla Gutknecht, 59, Atkinson, formerly of Chadron, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Timothy Manzer

Timothy Manzer

ATKINSON — Services for Timothy M. “Tim” Manzer, 71, Seward, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in parish cemetery.

Larry Emory

NORFOLK — Larry D. Emory, 82, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home in Norfolk. At his request, there will be no services. He has donated his body to science for research.

Merton Marshall

Merton Marshall

CONCORD — Services for Merton “Mert” Marshall, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.

Rosa Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Merton Marshall

CONCORD — Services for Merton “Mert” Marshall, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.

Timothy Manzer

ATKINSON — Services for Timothy M. “Tim” Manzer, 71, Seward, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church in Seward with a…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns