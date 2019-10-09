You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES 27 TO 32 POSSIBLE.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE
VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

&&

Rosa Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday followed by a vigil at 7 p.m. at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Rosa Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Merton Marshall

CONCORD — Services for Merton “Mert” Marshall, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.

Timothy Manzer

ATKINSON — Services for Timothy M. “Tim” Manzer, 71, Seward, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church in Seward with a…

Janice Doerr

Janice Doerr

NORFOLK — Services for Janice R. Doerr, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Anastasia Keller

Anastasia Keller

HUMPHREY — Services for Anastasia Keller, 96, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

LaVetta Kesting

LaVetta Kesting

PIERCE — Services for LaVetta L. Kesting, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Chris Nelsen

Chris Nelsen

WINSIDE — Graveside services for Chris “Vernon” Nelsen, 101, Hudson, Wyo., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. A processional to the cemetery will gather at 1:30 p.m. at the Winside Legion Hall.

LeeAnn Hedrick

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for LeeAnn Jinx Hedrick, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ainsworth South City Cemetery.

Janice Doerr

NORFOLK — Services for Janice R. Doerr, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns