Ronnie Patz

WAHOO — Ronnie Joe (Slosser) Patz, 49, Lincoln, died Aug. 29, 2022. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo.

Ronnie was born in Wahoo, the son of Ron and Cheri Slosser. Ronnie later was adopted by Fred and Dorothy Patz and raised in Lincoln. He married Danika Zobeck on Sept. 25, 1992, in Lincoln. They had a son, Ronnie Jr. He later met and married Tami Frankenburger on Oct. 14, 2011, in Lincoln.

Ronnie worked at many restaurants in Lincoln, York and Norfolk. Ronnie most enjoyed cooking, fishing with family and friends, rock music, KISS being one of his favorite bands. Ronnie lived his life as a free spirit. His smile and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.

Ronnie is survived by his father, Ron Slosser; children Ronnie Patz Jr. and seven stepchildren; grandchildren: 15 step-grandchildren, former spouse and forever love, Tami Patz; siblings: Teresa (Richard) Adams, Chris Rowe, Laurie (Tony) Milenkovich, Julie (Chuck) Behrens, Jesse (Kelly) Slosser, Jerry (Tanya) Robinson; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheri; parents Fred and Dorothy Patz; and stepgrandchild, Chelsea Mae McClure.

In other news

Linda Meikle

CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Meikle, 74, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Isaac Reeves

NORFOLK — Services for Isaac A. Reeves, 24, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate.

Isaac Reeves

NORFOLK — Services for Isaac A. Reeves, 24, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate.

Kevin Rehm

CROFTON — Services for Kevin A. Rehm, 65, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Hazella, Glen and Mickey May

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Hazella May, 94, Glen May, 87, and Mickey May, 73, all of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Niobrara Lutheran Church. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with private family burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Myrna Amen

NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Myrna Amen died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk.

Hylen Dahlberg

LYNCH — Graveside services for Hylen Dahlberg, 81, Lynch, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Lynch. The Rev. Russ Grim will officiate.

Laverne Evans

HARTINGTON — Services for Laverne M. Evans, 95, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Laverne Evans died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

