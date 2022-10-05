WAHOO — Ronnie Joe (Slosser) Patz, 49, Lincoln, died Aug. 29, 2022. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo.
Ronnie was born in Wahoo, the son of Ron and Cheri Slosser. Ronnie later was adopted by Fred and Dorothy Patz and raised in Lincoln. He married Danika Zobeck on Sept. 25, 1992, in Lincoln. They had a son, Ronnie Jr. He later met and married Tami Frankenburger on Oct. 14, 2011, in Lincoln.
Ronnie worked at many restaurants in Lincoln, York and Norfolk. Ronnie most enjoyed cooking, fishing with family and friends, rock music, KISS being one of his favorite bands. Ronnie lived his life as a free spirit. His smile and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.
Ronnie is survived by his father, Ron Slosser; children Ronnie Patz Jr. and seven stepchildren; grandchildren: 15 step-grandchildren, former spouse and forever love, Tami Patz; siblings: Teresa (Richard) Adams, Chris Rowe, Laurie (Tony) Milenkovich, Julie (Chuck) Behrens, Jesse (Kelly) Slosser, Jerry (Tanya) Robinson; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheri; parents Fred and Dorothy Patz; and stepgrandchild, Chelsea Mae McClure.