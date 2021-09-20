Ronnie Milliken

OAKDALE — Ronnie L. Milliken, 53, Oakdale, died unexpectedly in his sleep one day shy of his 54th birthday. A memorial gathering will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. Stop in and say goodbye to Ron.
Ron was born Aug. 15, 1967, to Duane and Lois (Peters) Milliken. He attended school at Neligh-Oakdale.
Ron worked in construction most of his life. He worked for Antelope County in the road department. He patched oil roads in the county first by hand and later with a modern automated patching machine. He then went to work with concrete and worked for many different places over the years. Most recently, he was working with Rob Hoefer.
Ron is survived by his brother, Russell of Neligh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother and one sister in infancy.