Ronnie Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronnie Beckmann, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.

He died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1945-2020

Ronnie Beckmann was born June 13, 1945, to Louie and Marjorie (Smith) Beckmann. He attended country school and then Bloomfield High School until the age of 16. At that age, Ronnie started his dream job of being a farmer.

He married Vonnie Sorensen on June 7, 1967. They lived on Grandpa Smith’s farmstead, where they have been for 53 years. Ronnie and Vonnie were the parents of three children: Christy Wagner, Lori Schaefer and Tim Beckmann.

Ronnie had two loves in his life, family and farming. He also enjoyed playing cards, hunting with his grandchildren and building wood projects. Many knew him from his country store, where he always had a cup of coffee and something to eat from the smokehouse.

Ronnie never met a stranger. He continued doing what he loved to do until his final days.

Ronnie is survived by his spouse, Vonnie; his children, Christy (Greg) Wagner of Creighton, Lori (Galen) Schaefer of Bloomfield and Tim (Tina) Beckmann of Bloomfield; his grandchildren, Courtney Wagner of Norfolk, Colton and Christian Schaefer of Bloomfield and Tara and Tori Beckmann of Bloomfield; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his heavenly grandson, Curt Wagner; his parents, Louie and Marjorie Beckmann; a sister, Linda Moles; and several other family members and friends.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

