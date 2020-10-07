BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronnie Beckmann, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
He died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1945-2020
Ronnie Beckmann was born June 13, 1945, to Louie and Marjorie (Smith) Beckmann. He attended country school and then Bloomfield High School until the age of 16. At that age, Ronnie started his dream job of being a farmer.
He married Vonnie Sorensen on June 7, 1967. They lived on Grandpa Smith’s farmstead, where they have been for 53 years. Ronnie and Vonnie were the parents of three children: Christy Wagner, Lori Schaefer and Tim Beckmann.
Ronnie had two loves in his life, family and farming. He also enjoyed playing cards, hunting with his grandchildren and building wood projects. Many knew him from his country store, where he always had a cup of coffee and something to eat from the smokehouse.
Ronnie never met a stranger. He continued doing what he loved to do until his final days.
Ronnie is survived by his spouse, Vonnie; his children, Christy (Greg) Wagner of Creighton, Lori (Galen) Schaefer of Bloomfield and Tim (Tina) Beckmann of Bloomfield; his grandchildren, Courtney Wagner of Norfolk, Colton and Christian Schaefer of Bloomfield and Tara and Tori Beckmann of Bloomfield; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his heavenly grandson, Curt Wagner; his parents, Louie and Marjorie Beckmann; a sister, Linda Moles; and several other family members and friends.