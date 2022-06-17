NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Ronda Spanel died Friday, June 17, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. Maximum heat index values of 100 to 106 expected Saturday, then maximum daily values of 102 to 110 for Sunday and Monday. * WHERE...Eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dorothy Greckel died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NEWCASTLE — Services for John Koch, 39, of Newcastle, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery, Unadilla.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, of Pierce will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at his house, 85050 U.S. Hwy 81, Pierce.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.