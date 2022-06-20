Ronda Spanel

NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a time for sharing memories with family and friends beginning at 6:30 p.m.
1965-2022
Ronda passed away with her family by her side on Friday, June 17, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
Ronda was born on Nov. 24, 1965, to Ron and Shirley (Mickey) Baker and grew up in Stromsburg. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family. She loved fishing, watching and quoting movies and going on walks. Exceptionally kind and caring, she worked as a reading teacher and enjoyed making connections with her students.
Ronda is survived by spouse, Jim Spanel; a son, AJ (Morgan) Spanel of Norfolk; daughter Ellie (Parker) Van Roy of Omaha; mother Shirley Baker of Stromsburg; and grandsons Brooks Spanel and soon to be born Luke Van Roy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Baker, and infant sister, Michelle Baker.
If you would like to make a donation in honor of Ronda, consider donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. https://give.bcrf.org/give/31404/#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc
