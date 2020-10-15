FREMONT — Services for Ronda Priestly, 80, Fremont, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and continue on Saturday an hour prior to the service, all at Moser Memorial Chapel.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Fremont.
———
Ronda M. Priestley was born Oct. 7, 1940, at rural West Point to Hayes and Elsie (Ross) Smith. She grew up in West Point and graduated from West Point High School.
Ronda received a bachelor’s degree in education from Wayne State College. She moved to Fremont in 1962 and taught third grade at Washington Elementary until 1967.
She married LeRoy Priestley on Feb. 8, 1964, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. She then worked at various restaurants in Fremont, including Bonanza, Ferrins, Craig’s Café, Kalico Kitchen, Capri Steakhouse, Nifty 50’s and Mac’s Café. She has been on the Dodge County Election Board since 1970 and is an Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.
Survivors include her son, Brian (Norma) Priestley of West Point; a brother, Darrell (Joan) Smith, Elkhorn; three grandchildren, Erin Priestley and Jackie Lugo of Hastings, Brandon and Devon Priestley of West Point.
She was preceded in death by parents and spouse LeRoy in 2006.
