Ronald Wright

Ronald Wright

O’NEILL — Services for Ronald (Ben) Wright, 77, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the Scottsville Cemetery north of O’Neill.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary.

1944-2021

Ronald passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home south of Lynch surrounded by his family. Ron had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for many years.

Ronald Benjamin Ray Wright was born in O’Neill on Feb. 27, 1944, to Ernest and Leona (Stewart) Wright. He attended school through eighth grade at Redbird then graduated high school from McCall, Idaho, in 1962.

While in high school, Ronald excelled in football and wrestling, even making alternate for the 1968 and 1972 Olympic Wrestling Team. He attended Boise Junior College, then attended Wyoming University, where he played on the football and wrestling teams. Ron played professional football for the Raiders as an offensive guard from 1968 to 1971.

Ron married Tracy Hughes on July 4, 1987, in Akron, Iowa. To this union, three children were born, Audra, Benjamin and Clint. Throughout the years, Ronald filled various positions in his educational career such as coaching, custodian, bus driver and educator.

Locally he served as superintendent of Niobrara Public Schools and of Cody-Kilgore. Ron was the Holt County country school superintendent from 1998 to 2001. He taught at Lynch Public Schools as the industrial technology teacher from 2001 to 2006.

Ronald was a member of R-Calf and enjoyed fixing fence, ranch chores, feeding bottle calves and cows, going to cattle sales, and he also loved sports, hunting and driving his four-wheeler around.

He will be remembered most for his dedication to education, his hard work ethic, his love for cattle and as being someone you could always talk to about anything.

Ronald is survived by his spouse of 34 years, Tracy Wright of Lynch; children Ray Wright of Ontario, Ore., Audra (Chad) Strom of Verdel, Benjamin (Hannah) Wright of Lynch and Clint Wright of Lynch; five grandchildren, Jacie and Weston Strom, and Olivia, Lillian, and Brantley Wright; sister Jackie Myers of Caldwell, Idaho; sister-in-law Anna Mae Krieter of Kent, Wash.; Linda Whiting (mother of Ray Wright) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Val Krieter and Aubry Krieter; and a brother-in-law, Duane Myers.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at AseraCare Hospice for their care and concern for Ron and his family.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Ronald Wright

Ronald Wright

