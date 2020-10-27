ELGIN — Services for Ronald Wilkinson, 81, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Elgin United Methodist Church. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. COVID-19 health measures will be followed and masks to be worn at visitation and funeral.
1939-2020
Ron passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by family at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Ron was born Aug. 10, 1939, at home on a farm west of Elgin, the son of Irl and Irma (Schmidt) Wilkinson. He attended school in the Elgin area, quitting before his graduation to help on the family farm after his father lost his arm to a harvesting accident. The family moved to town in 1955, at which time Ron ran an egg and cream route for Farmer’s Co-op. He later went to work for Miller Seed. He was a salesman for Ritz Craft Trailer Factory, Purina Feed, and he was a car salesman for the Ford dealership in Elgin.
Even as a young man, Ron loved fast cars and motorcycles. He belonged to the Traveleer’s Motorcycle Club, participating in hill climbs and scrambles on a track south of Oakdale. People far and wide knew Ron from his 25-plus years of racing stock cars and his pink No. 8 car and later the stars and stripes No. 8 car. He raced tracks in Norfolk, Albion, Creighton, Clearwater, Niobrara and some in Stuart. He raced alongside four of his cousins; Bud, Dean, Gary and Little Ron, notably, “the Wilkinson Team.”
At one time Ron was known to have more than 600 trophies in his winning collection.
On Dec. 28, 1959, Ron married Janice Potter. To this marriage, four children were born. They later divorced. Ron started and ran a stump grinding business for four or five years until he had covered most of the area from Elgin to Norfolk.
In June 1975, he married Mary Stelling of Orchard. They resided in Norfolk, where they started a custom combining business. His crew — which at that time also included his son, Larry — started each year in Texas and worked their way back to Nebraska.
Ron and Mary then relocated to Oakdale in about 1980, where they started a custom hay grinding business, M & R Grinding. They later divorced, and Ron ran the hay grinding business until his retirement.
In the spring of 1997, Ron met a very loving and caring woman, Donna, who would come to be his life companion and was with him to the very end.
Ron had a love of competition and hated to lose. Whether it be motorcycle rallies (33 years in Sturgis), stock car racing, snowmobile racing, antique tractor pulling, classic car shows, he loved to win. He earned and held a pilot license back in the day, and also tried out and qualified for NASCAR, but failed to pass his eye exam.
He at one time was also an avid coyote hunter. Over the past few years, he loved weekends spent camping with Donna and other friends. He loved afternoon coffee at the local coffee shop. Those who knew Ron Wilkinson, know that he knew how to live life.
There are so many more adventures and stories than can be listed here and are now memories to cherish forever.
Big Ron was known by many, loved by most and will be remembered by all. It has been said for years that Ron never met a stranger and probably knew at least one person in every town in Nebraska. Ron found his faith in God and loved his church and church family. He loved his many grandchildren, as they did him.
He is survived by his life companion, Donna Vice; his children, Larry Wilkinson (Cheryl) of Neligh, Connie (John) Sharples of Fullerton and Krista (Jeremy) Freeman of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Dale Wilkinson and Lynn (Pat) Wilkinson of Neligh; a sister, Rose Ann (Pat) Cool of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Lorri Wilkinson of Chapman.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda; an infant granddaughter, Leslie Jo Hess; a grandson, Tyson Freeman; his parents; a brother, Vance Wilkinson; and a sister-in-law, Joyce.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to family for future designation.