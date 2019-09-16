Ronald Wege

COLERIDGE — Services for Ronald E. Wege, 68, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service and will resume an hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the church.
He died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wintz Funeral Home of Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.
1951-2019
Ron was born on Feb. 4, 1951, in Wichita, Kan., to Edwin Argle and Neva Lucille (O’Dell) Wege. He was their only child. Ron grew up in Wichita and moved with his family to McPherson, Kan., where he graduated from McPherson High School in 1969. He lived in Hutchinson, Kan., where he worked as a service manager in a large dealership. He also worked at the Hutchinson Hospital as a security guard and in maintenance.
Ron married Claudet (Dirks) Ebmeier on Aug. 2, 1983, in Hutchinson. They moved to Coleridge in 1993, where he worked for D & K Trailers in Coleridge and then retired from Prince Hydraulics in Hartington.
Ron was a devoted community member, volunteering for many years as a firefighter and helping at the Park View Haven Nursing Home.
One of his favorite passions was being Santa’s helper for 25 years. In Ron’s spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and many, many friends. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren. There was not a single person, who upon meeting Ron, didn’t see his big heart. He was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Ron is survived by his spouse, Claudet Wege of Coleridge, two daughters, Dawn and Jim Casey of Laurel and Wendi and Steve Schutte of Dixon, and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Mike and Phyllis Dirks, and a brother-in-law, Rex Lage.
Pallbearers will be Ron’s grandchildren: Julia Casey, Demi Schutte, Calvin Casey, Nolan Casey, Karissa Schutte, Anna Casey, Jozie Schutte, Katie Schutte, Mollie Schutte and Kolby Casey.
To send online condolences or to view the video tribute, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.