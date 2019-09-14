COLERIDGE — Services for Ronald Wege, 68, Coleridge, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. He died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard Nelson, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
BOW VALLEY — Services for Kristopher L. Arens, 48, Hartington, will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in B…
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Services for Nancy Ann Wetherell, 64, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City, with the Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at …
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A private visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home, 6300 Parallel Pkwy., here in Kansas City, Kan., for Donna B. Bleich, 73, of Olathe, Kan.
VERDIGRE — Private family services will be held for Kathleen “Katie” McCarron, 72, Verdigre. She died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Alpine Village.
Services for Dr. John Bruhn, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Phoenix. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Dean DeWeese, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery at Bassett with military honors by the Long Pine and Bassett American Legion Posts.
Services for Mae M. (Hoppe) Abbadusky, 95, formerly of Pilger, will be from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Lombard Funeral Home’s Lombard Chapel in Sacramento, Calif. She died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Folsom, Calif.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.