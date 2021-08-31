You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a

* Flood Warning for...
Western Burt County in east central Nebraska...
Dodge County in east central Nebraska...
Northwestern Washington County in east central Nebraska...
Northeastern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska...
Southern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska...
Northeastern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska...
Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska...
Knox County in northeastern Nebraska...
Northeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska...
Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska...
Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska...
Southwestern Thurston County in northeastern Nebraska...
Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska...

* Until 245 PM CDT Tuesday.

* At 541 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of
rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Norfolk, Fremont, Wayne, West Point, Pierce, Stanton, Wakefield,
Plainview, Battle Creek, Wisner, Creighton, Bloomfield, Pender,
Randolph, Scribner, Lyons, Hooper, Osmond, Beemer and Clarkson.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Ronald Veskrna

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald J. Veskrna, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, and V.F.W. Post 5763.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

Veskrna died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Norfolk.

1934-2021

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Ron was born on April 24, 1934, to Louis and Lucy (Hottovy) Veskrna on the family farm by David City. He attended rural School District 58 and graduated from David City High School in 1952. He worked on the family farm until entering the U.S. Army in 1954, where he served until 1956.

He married Sharon K. Rakowsky on Jan. 14, 1958, in Lincoln. Ron and Sharon lived in Lincoln until they moved to Norfolk in 2017. Ron worked in the maintenance departments at American Stores for several year, Reality Company and then Northeast High School until retirement.

Ron loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, gardening and polka music. Ron, with his spouse, Sharon, for over 40 years, loved to take a yearly fishing trip to Merritt Reservoir by Valentine.

When he wasn’t fishing, he was hunting, gardening or woodworking. His woodworking included a large doll house, toy box, wooden high chair, school desks and much more. He also traveled to many countries but his favorite was the Polka Joe bus tours.

He is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Sharon K. Veskrna; children Cindy (Randy) Deckard of Lincoln and Jeff (Susanna) Veskrna of Norfolk; granddaughter Hannah Veskrna of Omaha; stepgranddaughter Rachael Deckard of Lincoln; and sister Diane (Bill) Payne of Lincoln.

Ron was preceded in death by granddaughter Sarah K. Veskrna in 2003; grandson Wade L. Veskrna in 2003; parents Louis and Lucy Veskrna; brothers Leo Veskrna, Louis Veskrna, Al Veskrna and Don Veskrna; sister Phyllis Veskrna; and sister-in-law Lucretia Heaps.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

