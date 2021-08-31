Ronald Veskrna

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald J. Veskrna, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, and V.F.W. Post 5763.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Veskrna died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Norfolk.
1934-2021
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.
Ron was born on April 24, 1934, to Louis and Lucy (Hottovy) Veskrna on the family farm by David City. He attended rural School District 58 and graduated from David City High School in 1952. He worked on the family farm until entering the U.S. Army in 1954, where he served until 1956.
He married Sharon K. Rakowsky on Jan. 14, 1958, in Lincoln. Ron and Sharon lived in Lincoln until they moved to Norfolk in 2017. Ron worked in the maintenance departments at American Stores for several year, Reality Company and then Northeast High School until retirement.
Ron loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, gardening and polka music. Ron, with his spouse, Sharon, for over 40 years, loved to take a yearly fishing trip to Merritt Reservoir by Valentine.
When he wasn’t fishing, he was hunting, gardening or woodworking. His woodworking included a large doll house, toy box, wooden high chair, school desks and much more. He also traveled to many countries but his favorite was the Polka Joe bus tours.
He is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Sharon K. Veskrna; children Cindy (Randy) Deckard of Lincoln and Jeff (Susanna) Veskrna of Norfolk; granddaughter Hannah Veskrna of Omaha; stepgranddaughter Rachael Deckard of Lincoln; and sister Diane (Bill) Payne of Lincoln.
Ron was preceded in death by granddaughter Sarah K. Veskrna in 2003; grandson Wade L. Veskrna in 2003; parents Louis and Lucy Veskrna; brothers Leo Veskrna, Louis Veskrna, Al Veskrna and Don Veskrna; sister Phyllis Veskrna; and sister-in-law Lucretia Heaps.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
