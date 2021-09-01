You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald Veskrna

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald J. Veskrna, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, and V.F.W. Post 5763.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

Ronald Veskrna died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Richard Larson

Richard Larson

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. “Rick” Larson, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Ronald Veskrna

Ronald Veskrna

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald J. Veskrna, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska…

Eunice Zander

Eunice Zander

Eunice Loreen Wegner Sanow Zander went home to be with her Lord on June 2, 2021.

Ronald Stewart

Ronald Stewart

LYNCH — Graveside services for Ronald J. “Ron” Stewart, 89, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lynch. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 228.

Diane Knull

Diane Knull

MADISON — Graveside services for Diane R. Knull, 78, Corpus Christi, Texas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate.

Dallas Hoff

Dallas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Dallas B. Hoff, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Joann Brewer

Joann Brewer

MADISON — Services for Joann J. Brewer, 88, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Joann Brewer died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Kathleen Frank

Kathleen Frank

WAUSA — Memorial services for Kathleen A. “Kathy” Frank, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date.

Ronald Veskrna

Ronald Veskrna

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald J. Veskrna, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara