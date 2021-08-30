Ronald Veskrna

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald J. Veskrna, 87, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Veskrna died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
O’NEILL — Services for Mary Lou Butts, 88, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Kathleen A. “Kathy” Frank, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Marlene F. Carpenter, 79, Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale E. Goodwater, 75, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Goodwater died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dallas B. Hoff, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Hoff died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry G. Miller, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date. The Rev. Scott Krohn will officiate.
ELGIN — Services for Celestine L. “Sally” Schrage-Beckman, 90, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Louis D. Allison, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for William E. Arnold, 79, Cocoa Beach, Fla., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.