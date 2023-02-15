 Skip to main content
Ronald Vahle

PILGER — Ronald D. Vahle, 80, rural Pilger, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln.

Private inurnment will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

1942-2023

He was born in rural Cuming County on April 11, 1942, to Walter and Valeria Vahle. Ron graduated from Pilger High School. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger.

Ron married his high school sweetheart, Rita Petersen. Together with their children they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 28, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Ron enjoyed taking drives with his spouse, Rita, traveling, cabin fish fries and a fierce game of marbles. He could fix most anything. With his love of farming, he fulfilled his wish to drive the grain cart through harvest last fall for his son.

Ron’s desire was we share the following poem:

GOD’S FARM

God needs someone in heaven to plow and plant the rows,

And when He calls on me, I know that I must go.

Remember that I won’t be gone, I will just be away,

Working on God’s farm ‘til we’re united again one day.

There will be no storms in heaven, and the fields are long and straight.

When it’s time for you to join me, I’ll be waiting inside heaven’s gate.

Remember, until the day arrives, when once more our lives we’ll share, to look in the green fields growing,

And you’ll see me working there.

— Author Unknown

He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Roger; sister Valdene Petersen; and other family members.

Left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Rita; his son, Brett; daughter-in-law Betty; grandson Colten; daughter JoDee; son-in-law Dr. Allen Hunt; and grandson Ryden; along with other beloved family and friends.

Dad, we will remember to close the gate.

