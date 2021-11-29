WAYNE — Services for Ronald A. Temme, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Ronald Temme died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. James Albers died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.
MADISON — Services for Donald F. Schwarz, 88, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial with military honors will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rodney L. Ruppert, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Prauner will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the Deer Creek Cemetery, rural Meadow Grove.
HARTINGTON — Services for Roger Eickhoff, 76, Menifee, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
STANTON — Services for Myron Hassler, 68, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Myron Hassler died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home in Stanton.