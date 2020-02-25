Ronald Synovec

PIERCE — Services for Ronald E. Synovec, 81, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
He died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Plainview Manor.
1938-2020
Ron was born on July 2, 1938, to Peter V. and Lorraine (Hunter) Synovec on a rural farm in Pierce County. When starting school, Ron attended District 33 in Pierce County, the same school where his father and all his family went. He finished rural school through the eighth grade and graduated from Pierce High School in 1955.
During high school and after graduation, he prepared to become a school teacher. He attended Wayne State College to qualify to teach grade school and later acquired his degree in teaching from Wayne State College. He taught rural school for 44 years and retired in 2000.
He was united in marriage to Margie (Thompson) Ruhlow in August 1973 at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. Margie passed away on Feb. 8, 2008.
Ron loved animals and raised dogs and horses for many years. His other hobby was to have many flowers around his home, inside and out.
He is survived by his brother, Roger and (Pam) Synovec of Plainview; a niece, Rhonda Synovec of Shawnee, Kan.; a nephew, Rodney Synovec (dear friend Ellen) of Mascotte, Fla.; an aunt, Delaine Hunter of Pierce, and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Margie; his parents, Peter and Lorraine Synovec; his grandparents, Fred and Julia Synovec and Owen and Blanche Hunter; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Organist for the service will be Shirley Hetrick. Singers will be Rick and Cheryl Higgins, singing “Rock Of Ages” and “I Come To The Garden Alone.” Congregational hymns will be “Nearer My God To Thee” and “Amazing Grace.”
Casketbearers will be Greg Larsen, Lon Carstens, Lonnie Synovec, Lonnie Synovec Jr., Alvin Polt and Pat Hunter. Honorary casketbearers will be Max Unseld, Gerald Hixson and Ralph Saegebarth.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.