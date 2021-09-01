Ronald Stewart

LYNCH — Graveside services for Ronald J. “Ron” Stewart, 89, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lynch. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 228.
A celebration of life with the family present will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lynch Community Hall.
Ronald Steward died Oct. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1930-2020
Ronald J. Stewart was born on Nov. 26, 1930, in Lynch, to Glen and Grace (Tinker) Stewart. During his grade school years, he attended 13 different schools in three different states because of his dad’s construction work.
The family settled back in Lynch, and Ron graduated from Lynch Public School in 1948. He entered the U.S. Navy in the 1950, doing his naval training in San Diego, Calif. He served until 1954, spending most of his time aboard the USS 228 Rockbridge, an amphibious ship stationed out of Norfolk, Va.
On Dec. 22, 1952, Ron was united in marriage to Mary Jane Hopkins of Niobrara. During this marriage, they were blessed with three children.
Ron started at an early age learning the construction business from his dad. After returning from the Navy, Ron and his dad formed Glen Stewart & Son Construction. They operated heavy equipment, built many dams, made and repaired roads and did general construction work. He left construction after about 50 years. In 1990, he went to work for Niobrara Valley Hospital as a maintenance supervisor, retiring after seven years.
Throughout his life, Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, dancing and going to casinos. He loved repairing small engines and modifying whatever he could. He spent a lot of time traveling and seeing places he lived as a child. He was a member of the American Legion Post 228 and the local VFW.
Ron is survived by his loving spouse and friend of 67 years, Mary Jane of Verdigre; daughter Rhonda (Deon) Praeuner of Battle Creek; sons Merlin (Dawn) Stewart of Eagle and Mickey Stewart of Norfolk; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law James (Cheryl) Hopkins of Sioux City.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Grace; paternal and maternal grandparents; sister Shirley Kay; granddaughter Renee Marie Praeuner; uncles; aunts; cousins; many friends and acquaintances.