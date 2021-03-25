You have permission to edit this article.
Ronald Pohlman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church.

He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Rosalind “Roz” Lamson, 70, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave, in Norfolk. She died Aug. 13, 2020, after a short bout with pancreatic cancer.

PIERCE — Services for Lee Smith, 70, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

CARROLL — Memorial services for Jim D. Harmer, 57, Carroll, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Carroll City Auditorium.

CREIGHTON — Services for Deborah “Debbie” Kuhlman, 66, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

OAKDALE — Graveside service for Franklin D. Griffith, 81, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate.

STUART — Services for Joan F. Murphy, 86, Stuart, were March 15 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. James Weeder officiated and burial was in the parish cemetery.

WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

