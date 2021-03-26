Ronald Pohlman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1945-2021
Ron was born Aug. 27, 1945, in Norfolk, to Alfred and Adeline (Klawonn) Pohlman. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1963.
Ron married Gwen Stuchlik on July 10, 1965, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s events. His family, especially his grandchildren, were his pride and joy. He had a way of keeping the grandkids engaged in what he was talking about and enjoyed teaching them new things.
All the neighborhood kids were adopted by Ron, and he would look out for them and treat them as his own. Ron worked at various places such as in construction, truck driving and farming in Stanton County.
He is survived by his spouse, Gwen Pohlman of Stanton; children Shawn Pohlman of Stanton, Shantelle Pohlman of Omaha, Shad (Amy) Pohlman of Stanton, Seth (Monica) Pohlman of Stanton, Shane Pohlman (Gabriel Estrada) of Omaha and Shaelynne Pohlman (Kristen Boleski) of Topeka, Kan.; a brother, Roger (Ilene) Pohlman of Story City, Iowa; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter.