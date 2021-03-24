Ronald Pohlman

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.
In other news
STUART — Services for Joan F. Murphy, 86, Stuart, were March 15 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. James Weeder officiated and burial was in the parish cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.
OSMOND — Services for Ronald Aschoff, 84, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted.
NORFOLK — Services for Barbara J. Furley, 84, Branson West, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Rosalind “Roz” Lamson, 70, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
CARROLL — Memorial services for Jim D. Harmer, 57, Carroll, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Carroll City Auditorium.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Marilyn A. McGinty, 88, Norfolk, will be Saturday, March 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.
WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.