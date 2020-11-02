Ronald Pearson

HARTINGTON — Services for Ronald L. “Papa” Pearson, 59, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial at 2 p.m. Thursday in Salem, S.D.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., due to complications from COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.