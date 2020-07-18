GARLAND — Services for Ronald Nissen, 63, Garland, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Garland. The Revs. Greg Volzke and David Dobbertien will officiate, with burial in the parish cemetery in Garland.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward with family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
He died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Garland.
Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Food Bank, Zion Lutheran Church and Orphan Grain Train.
Ronald W. Nissen was born on Feb. 25, 1957, to LaVern and Arlene Nissen in Newman Grove. He was baptized at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. Ron grew up on a farm east of Albion with his three brothers and younger sister. He attended a two-room rural school house, District 49 east of Albion. He then attended Albion High School, graduating in 1975.
Following high school, Ron earned his associate’s degree in land and water technology from UNSTA at Curtis. While attending school, he met and fell in love with Marty Volzke. Soon after graduating, they were married on July 30, 1978. They were blessed with two children, Kiley and Mitch.
Ron loved being outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening and working on their acreage, lovingly known as Ridge Road Ranch.
Ron made his career as a registered land surveyor, licensed in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. He was the youngest to ever attain his Nebraska license at the age of 26. Ron always said, “A bad day working in the field was still better than a good day in the office.”
Ron took great pride in his work and was respected by his peers. He was employed by JEO Consulting Group and Seward County. Ron was a devoted spouse, father and grandfather. He loved his family, friends and his Lord. He served as an elder at his church, Zion Lutheran in Garland, and was Seward County’s elected surveyor since 2015.
Ron passed away on July 16, 2020 at his home in the Garland hills surrounded by his family and God’s beautiful nature.
Cherishing his memory are his spouse, Marty Nissen of Garland; a daughter, Kiley Drog and spouse Nick and their children, Claire, Grant and Collin of Omaha; a son, Mitch Nissen and his spouse Missy and their son, Enzo of Lincoln; parents LaVern and Arlene Nissen of Petersburg; brothers Tim Nissen of Polk City, Iowa, Dan and Connie Nissen of Lincoln and Larry and Randi Nissen of Milford; a sister, Marilu and Tim Fichtner of Milford.
Ron was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Willie and Mary Nissen; and his maternal grandparents, Louis and Clara Borer.