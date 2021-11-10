BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald McCaw, 77, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Garry D. Vargason, 74, Bassett, are pending with Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Garry Vargason died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Lincoln.
LAUREL — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Donovan Dahlquist died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted…
PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Revs. Mark Rose and Randy Novotny will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.
A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.