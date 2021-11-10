You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40
to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west
central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds will make travel difficult for high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Ronald McCaw

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald McCaw, 77, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Garry Vargason

Garry Vargason

BASSETT — Memorial services for Garry D. Vargason, 74, Bassett, are pending with Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Garry Vargason died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Lincoln.

Donovan Dahlquist

Donovan Dahlquist

LAUREL — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Donovan Dahlquist died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Lon Brandt

Lon Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted…

Lorraine German

Lorraine German

PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Phyllis Novotny

Phyllis Novotny

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Revs. Mark Rose and Randy Novotny will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Roger Gentzler

Roger Gentzler

NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Betty Butler

Betty Butler

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.

Ronald McCaw

Ronald McCaw

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald McCaw, 77, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Dean Pearson

Dean Pearson

A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara