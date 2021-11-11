BLOOMFIELD — A private family burial for Ronald McCaw, 77, of Hartington will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.
1944-2021
Ronald I. McCaw, son of Clarence “Shorty” and Ruth (Rhode) McCaw, was born July 15, 1944, on the family farm near Dixon. He attended Laurel High School, graduating in 1962. Ronald married Joan McFarland on Nov. 7, 1964, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. Three children were born to them, Shelly, Patricia and Scott.
Ronald was a member of Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield where he served as secretary of Methodist Men and was an usher.
Ronald worked at the Gambles Store, Laurel Ready Mix and Harold White Feeds until the family moved to the farm west of Hartington where he engaged in farming until he retired in December 2009.
Ronald tended bar at the VFW in Hartington, was a Curry Seed dealer, and consigned cattle for Verdigre Livestock Market.
He had a love and passion for farming and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. His pride and joy were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; daughters Shelly (Kevin) Hamilton and Patricia (Scott) Grim of Verdigre; son Scott of Hartington; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Esther (Tom) Plahn of Fremont and Gloria Bohn of Yankton; his aunts and uncles, Chester and Rita McCaw of Bellevue, Ed and LaRoyce Kollbaum of Omaha and Joan Rohde of Kearney; and his Edgewood family for the last 2½ years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ruth McCaw; grandparents; and in-laws Burt and Margaret McFarland.