BAZILE MILLS — Memorial services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church.
Ronald Lemke died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, N.C.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.