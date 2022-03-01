 Skip to main content
Ronald Lemke

BAZILE MILLS — Memorial services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church.

Ronald Lemke died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, N.C.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

Euveda Fay Brown

Euveda Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Jerry Johnston

Jerry Johnston

O’NEILL — Services for Jerry Johnston, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Pamela Schwartz

Pamela Schwartz

WINNETOON — Graveside services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Winnetoon Cemetery in Winnetoon. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate.

Patricia Nolan

Patricia Nolan

SPENCER — Services for Patricia “Pat” Nolan, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Larry Starman

Larry Starman

LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.

Arlean Pfanstiel

Arlean Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery rural Osmond.

Pamela Schwartz

Pamela Schwartz

NORFOLK — Services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Pamela Schwartz died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her residence.

Randall Coslor

Randall Coslor

HASTINGS — Services for Randall C. “Randy” Coslor, 73, Hastings, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. The Rev. John Mueller will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday at West Union Cemetery in Sargent with the Rev. Spenser Johnso…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

