CREIGHTON — Services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ronald Lemke died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Gastonia, N.C.
In other news
PIERCE — Services for Candace E. Clausen, 15, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
SPENCER — Private services for Leroy Kaczor, 78, Spencer, are under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
RANDOLPH — Services for Buckley J. Hamilton, 57, Hartington, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Richard Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Celeste M. Farlee, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Memorial services for Darrell R. Jochum, 78, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate.
SPENCER — Services for Patricia Schmitz, 68, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Patricia Schmitz died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Michael Krysl, 63, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
O’NEILL — Services for Ruby Belzer, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary A. Andersen, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mary Ann Andersen died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.