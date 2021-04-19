Ronald Lee

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Ronald K. Lee, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate with burial in Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove. Masks will be required at the visitation and funeral.
He died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his home.
1929-2021
Ronald Kent Lee, son of Selmer and Julia (Kaarstad) Lee, was born May 18, 1929, in Boone County. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. He was confirmed at Immanuel Zion South Branch.
Ronald attended rural School District 77 of Boone County and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1946.
He farmed with his family for five years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force on Aug. 30, 1951, serving through Aug. 29, 1955. He was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, Illinois, Guam and The Philippines and Lincoln. He was a mechanic and mechanical instructor for B29 airplanes. He loved airplanes and enjoyed talking about them his entire life.
Ronald was united in marriage to Judeen Swanson on July 29, 1956, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch. To this union, four children were born: Marcia, Connie, Kent and Tracey. He and his family enjoyed farming northwest of Newman Grove until retiring to Newman Grove in 2005.
Ronald and Judeen enjoyed square dancing for many years with friends and doing woodworking together. He served on the church council and the Newman Grove Creamery Board.
He is survived by his spouse, Judeen; a son, Kent (Lori) Lee of Albion; three daughters, Marcia (John) Wald of Columbus, Connie (Dan) Lindenstein of Lincoln and Tracey (Jackson) Moore of Columbus; grandsons Eric and Adam Lindenstein of Lincoln, Dylan (Kayla) Lindenstein of Lincoln and Justin Lee of Newman Grove; granddaughters Sarah (Tom) Fisher of Lincoln, Audra (Sarah) Moore of Omaha, Rachel (Eric) Lee of Papillion and Emma Moore of Columbus; great-grandchildren Cora and Brooks Fisher and Declan Lindenstein, all of Lincoln; brothers Dennis (Kathleen) Lee and Arthur Lee, all of Albion; a sister-in-law Janice (Bill) Halbur of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Selmer and Julia Lee; and his mother- and father-in-law, Evelyn and Audren Swanson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.