RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald A. “Ron” Lange, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Ronald Lange died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1928-2022
The vigil and Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Ronald Anthony was born Nov. 17, 1928, in Menominee to Anthony and Mary Helen (McNally) Lange. In 1946, he graduated from Belden High School.
On Feb. 1, 1950, Ron married Violet Marie Pflanz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Belden. The family farmed near Hoskins for many years. Ron was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk and St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph.
He enjoyed working with his draft horses through farming, breaking and raising several of his own stock. He sold his Belgian horses all across the United States, as well as sent the first Belgian team to Ireland. He also was featured on Modern Marvels.
Ron loved spending time with his family. He was nicknamed Poppe by the grandkids and cherished his time with each of them, as well as being on the farm.
He is survived by his children, Tom Lange of Morrill, Rick (Becky) Lange of Hoskins, Jana (Doug) Jenkins of Carroll, Mike (Jean) Lange of Upland, Calif., and Mary Kay (Jerry) Anderson of Papillion; along with his grandchildren, Kyle Anderson, Cody Lange, Shawn Jenkins, Casey Lange, Courtney St. John, Ashley Lewin, Tyler Anderson, Katie Ruzich, Levi Lange and Jaci Kumm; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Margie Schock of Blue Earth, Minn.; and brother Delwyn (Jean) Lange of Randolph; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Violet in 2009; sisters and their spouses Marcella (John) Hochstein and Lorita (Ray) Gubbels; brothers-in-law Earl Meyer and Delos Schock; and one niece, Susan Lange.
