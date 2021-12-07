You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald Kucera

Ronald Kucera

COLUMBUS —  Ronald G. Kucera, 70, Columbus, formerly of Clarkson, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

Private services and burial are being planned.

1951-2021

Ron was born Feb. 9, 1951, in Columbus to Joseph and Agnes (Kasal) Kucera, minutes after his twin brother, Donald. He grew up in Clarkson and graduated from Clarkson High School.

On Oct. 7, 1970, Ron entered the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on April 11, 1972. Ron was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Expert Badge with Rifle Bar and Parachutist Badge and the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Campaign Star.

After his military service, Ron attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a business degree.

Ron worked at the Nebraska State Penitentiary as a drug counselor before starting his own business, Pest Control Systems, Inc.

He was united in marriage to Gaye Mason. Ron retired and moved back to the family farm near Clarkson in 2009, and in 2015, moved to Columbus.

Ron enjoyed target shooting and working on small engines.

Ron is survived by a brother, David (Mary) Kucera of Clarkson; his twin brother, Donald (Paula) Kucera of Lincoln; a brother, Roger Kucera of Lincoln; a dear friend, Diane Mimick of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes Kucera; a nephew, Melvin Jackson; and a niece, Laura Kucera.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Mary Kneifl

Mary Kneifl

DIXON — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate with private burial in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle.

Donald Meadows

Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at the Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

Jeanie Wesemann

Jeanie Wesemann

RANDOLPH — Services for M. Lu Jean “Jeanie” Wesemann, 83, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Richard Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in rural McLean.

Herman Vollersen

Herman Vollersen

LAUREL — Services for Herman Vollersen, 89, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Herman Vollersen died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Wayne Hensley Jr.

Wayne Hensley Jr.

AINSWORTH — Services for Russell “Wayne” Hensley Jr., 57, Johnstown, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Additional services and burial will be in Alamosa, Colo.

Ethel Bogue

Ethel Bogue

ATKINSON — Services for Ethel Bogue, 96, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Robert Gansebom

Robert Gansebom

OSMOND — Graveside service for Robert R. “Bobby” Gansebom, 64, Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, VFW Post 7838 and the Sons of The American Legion in Osmond.

Gabriel Polt

Gabriel Polt

PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Lucille Peterson

Lucille Peterson

WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara