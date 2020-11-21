Ronald Krutsinger

NORFOLK — Ronald L. Krutsinger of Norfolk died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Ron was born in Benkelman, Dundy County, Nebraska, on Aug. 22, 1939, to Clarence (Bus) and Lillian Phifer Krutsinger. He attended schools in Parks, and graduated from high school in Benkelman. He attended one year at Colorado State University at Fort Collins, Colorado.
Most Sundays were spent at his grandparents’ home along with aunts, uncles and many cousins. He played all sports in high school and enjoyed the church youth group. He loved life on the ranch and the freedom of the open spaces. He quickly learned a strong work ethic of living on a ranch. He also learned the art of raising, buying and selling cattle. After working on the home ranch, he and a friend tried something different. Ron went to North Platte to serve on a seining crew with the Nebraska Games and Parks Commission, then worked in Lincoln at District 5 Office.
Around 1966, he began working in Norfolk for the Production Credit Association, which made loans to farmers. Although he enjoyed the job, the cattle business was never far from his heart. He soon started feeding cattle along with the office job, then began feeding cattle full time. In 1971-1972 he and a partner purchased Fore-Quarters Feedlot, LLC. He bought his partner out and ran the feedlot until 2005. He continued to buy and sell cattle for customers and himself. Ron also helped run the home ranch along with his brother. They purchased the Pennypoke Ranch in the Brewster area where Ron spent much time running that ranch. He later sold it to concentrate on running his own business, Krutsinger Ranches, LLC and built a new office in 2015. He loved the office and his collection of John Deere tractors. The ranch where he was raised was always a beloved place close to his heart and he continued run it.
Ron is survived by his wife, Carol Krutsinger; sisters, Marilyn and Byron Hust of Imperial; and Judy Krutsinger of Parks. He is also survived by two brother-in-laws and their wives, Roger and Sharon Hogle of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Sun Lakes, Ariz., and Howard and Annette Hogle of Phoenix, Ariz., and sister-in-law Phyllis Hogle Newton of West Des Moines, Iowa. Many nieces and nephews will also dearly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his brother Garry, a nephew, Jesse, and his brother-in-law, Jerry Newton. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.