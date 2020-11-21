You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald Krutsinger

Ronald Krutsinger

Ronald Krustsinger of Norfolk

 courtesy

NORFOLK — Ronald L. Krutsinger of Norfolk died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Ron was born in Benkelman, Dundy County, Nebraska, on Aug. 22, 1939, to Clarence (Bus) and Lillian Phifer Krutsinger. He attended schools in Parks, and graduated from high school in Benkelman. He attended one year at Colorado State University at Fort Collins, Colorado.

Most Sundays were spent at his grandparents’ home along with aunts, uncles and many cousins. He played all sports in high school and enjoyed the church youth group. He loved life on the ranch and the freedom of the open spaces. He quickly learned a strong work ethic of living on a ranch. He also learned the art of raising, buying and selling cattle. After working on the home ranch, he and a friend tried something different. Ron went to North Platte to serve on a seining crew with the Nebraska Games and Parks Commission, then worked in Lincoln at District 5 Office.

Around 1966, he began working in Norfolk for the Production Credit Association, which made loans to farmers. Although he enjoyed the job, the cattle business was never far from his heart. He soon started feeding cattle along with the office job, then began feeding cattle full time. In 1971-1972 he and a partner purchased Fore-Quarters Feedlot, LLC. He bought his partner out and ran the feedlot until 2005. He continued to buy and sell cattle for customers and himself. Ron also helped run the home ranch along with his brother. They purchased the Pennypoke Ranch in the Brewster area where Ron spent much time running that ranch. He later sold it to concentrate on running his own business, Krutsinger Ranches, LLC and built a new office in 2015. He loved the office and his collection of John Deere tractors. The ranch where he was raised was always a beloved place close to his heart and he continued run it.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carol Krutsinger; sisters, Marilyn and Byron Hust of Imperial; and Judy Krutsinger of Parks. He is also survived by two brother-in-laws and their wives, Roger and Sharon Hogle of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Sun Lakes, Ariz., and Howard and Annette Hogle of Phoenix, Ariz., and sister-in-law Phyllis Hogle Newton of West Des Moines, Iowa. Many nieces and nephews will also dearly miss him.

He was preceded in death by his brother Garry, a nephew, Jesse, and his brother-in-law, Jerry Newton. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Sharen Wingert

Sharen Wingert

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Services for Sharen M. (Jessen) Wingert, 71, Jackson, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in the Logan Cemetery.

Susan Gildea

Susan Gildea

NORFOLK — Services for Susan M. Gildea, 57, Beatrice, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Alda Jones

Alda Jones

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Alda Jones, 94, Neligh, formerly of Bloomfield, will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 2 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Gilbert Thies

Gilbert Thies

WINSIDE — Services for Gilbert Thies, 86, Winside, are currently pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Kinship Pointe of Wayne.

Sherry Leffel

Sherry Leffel

NORFOLK — Services for Sherry L. Leffel, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be Monday, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Home for Fune…

Ronald Krutsinger

Ronald Krutsinger

NORFOLK — Ronald L. Krutsinger of Norfolk died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Mannlein

Donald Mannlein

ALBION — Services for Donald L. “Don” Mannlein, 90, Albion, for family and relatives will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St Michael’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion, with military rites condu…

Tim Suhr

Tim Suhr

WAUSA — Graveside services for Tim Suhr, 64, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. A private Masonic service will be held Monday evening.

Bernard Ketteler

Bernard Ketteler

PETERSBURG — A private family only Mass will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg for Bernard J. “Bert” Ketteler, 81, Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman and John Starman will be officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Leg…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara