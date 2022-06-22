 Skip to main content
HARTINGTON — Services for Ronald E. Jueden, 68, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Ronald Jueden died Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

1954-2022

Ronald Eugene was born on April 10, 1954, to Ernest E. and Joan A. (Hirschman) Jueden in Yankton. He was raised on the family farm east of Hartington and attended country grade school prior to graduating from Hartington High School in 1972.

Ron married Sheila Marie Leise on Sept. 6, 1974, and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He spent his entire life in Cedar County, working numerous jobs in and around the agricultural industry. He raised purebred Duroc hogs, milked Holstein cows and was proud to participate in many livestock shows and events with his children. He was instrumental in getting his children involved in 4-H and spent considerable time helping them prepare for competitions.

Ron joined his son Heath’s lawn and landscaping service business many years ago and was fortunate to be able to work alongside his children and grandchildren for the last several years. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends and had a true appreciation for nature and the great outdoors. He was passionate about helping people and knew the importance of a hard day’s work.

Ron is survived by his spouse, Sheila of Hartington; two children and spouses, Tonya (Mike) Heithold of Coleridge, Regg (Kayla) Jueden of Yankton; eight grandchildren: Skylar Heydon, Saylor Sarnes, Caden Heithold, Carsen Heithold, Rawley Moore, Drayklee Jueden, River Jueden and one on the way; mother Joan Jueden of Hartington; brother Ernest “Butch” (Rhelda) Jueden of Maskell; sister Kathy (Dave) Bohlken of Hartington; mother-in-law Jolene Leise of Hartington; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Deb (Rick) Perk of Hartington, Sandy (Kenny, Skinner) Bohlken of Norfolk and Mrs. Daniel (Deb) Leise; and brothers-in-law Jeff (Mary) Leise of Hartington and Bill (Theresa) Leise of Omaha.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ernest E. Jueden on March 20, 2022; a son, Heath E. Jueden on Oct. 14, 2019; father-in-law Harold F. Leise; and brother-in-law Daniel S. Leise.

Ron will be buried next to his son, Heath, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Pallbearers will be Dave Bohlken, Kenny Bohlken, Skylar Heydon, Saylor Sarnes, Caden Heithold, Carsen Heithold and River Jueden. Honorary pallbearers will be Ty and Vicki Peck, Ed and Karen Scdoris, Dennis and Cristi Munter, Rob and Brenda Miller, Kelly and Beth Schommer, Laverle Heimes and Duane and Doris Feilmeier.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

