BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald Hoferer, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald Hoferer died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
LAUREL — Services for Keith A. Gould, 67, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyce Hermsen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Colome, S.D., Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Mary Ann Hinze, 82, rural Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Akron Presbyterian Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Kurt Kinney will officiate with burial in the Akron Bonanza Cemetery.
BUTTE — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Butte. The Revs. J.B. Sikes and Tim Hazen will officiate with burial in Bristow Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — William Schultz, 74, Creighton, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence. Per his wishes, no services are planned.
NORFOLK — Services for Albert “Skip” Wingate, 75, and Marilyn Wingate, 74, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lynette M. Peterson, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
JOHNSTOWN — Memorial graveside services for Johnny R. Brown, 64, Long Pine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Grand Prairie Cemetery near Johnstown.