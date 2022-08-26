 Skip to main content
Ronald Herian

NORFOLK — Private family services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald Herian died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1942-2022

Ron was born Feb. 14, 1942, in Pierce to Howard and Ruth (Seager) Herian. The family then moved to Yuba City, Calif., where he attended first grade. They moved back to the Pierce area then to Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1961 and then attended Wayne State College. After college, he worked for Jim Houska as a house builder.

He married Mary Ann Peters on May 10, 1962, in Columbus. Ron worked in the human resource department at Norfolk Iron and Metal. He began working at Norfolk Iron and Metal in 1972 and retired in 2006. After marriage, Ron and Mary Ann lived in Norfolk. He enjoyed going to auctions, garage sales and collecting antiques. He was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include his son, Brad (Lynn) Herian of Norfolk; daughter Brandy Herian (Jeff Scott) of Norfolk; grandson Kyler Jahnke (Haley Dieter) of Norfolk; granddaughters Joy (James) Shores of Norfolk and Gina Herian of Norfolk; and great-granddaughters Carly, Kate and Gianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruth; spouse Mary Ann in 2015; and brother and sister-in-law Ross and Sondra Herian.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Ronald Herian

