Ronald Herian

NORFOLK — Private services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Ron Herian died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
AINSWORTH — Services for Rosalie “Lucy” Vargason, 97, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in Willowdale Cemetery northwest of Newport.
NORFOLK — Services for Delmer D. Pufahl, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyce L. Thomas, 93, Newman Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Allen Jessen died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, near Dwight as the result of a car accident.
WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Glass died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
ALBION — Services for Doris E. Johnson, 97, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.