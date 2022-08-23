 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald Herian

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ronald Herian died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Gerald Vraspier

Gerald Vraspier

Gerald Ralph Vraspier passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2022, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, Iowa, at the age of 94.

Donna Keim

Donna Keim

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Donna L. Keim, 90, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.

Sandra Orender

Sandra Orender

ALBION — Services for Sandra F. Orender, 70, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church rural Albion, with vicar Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Fune…

Tom Peitz

Tom Peitz

HARTINGTON — Services for Tom Peitz, 70, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Tom Peitz died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a battle with mesothelioma.

Dennis and Ramona Podliska

Dennis and Ramona Podliska

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…

Alice Radenz

Alice Radenz

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel …

James Wellman

James Wellman

NORFOLK — Services for James “Jim” Wellman, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 136, U.S…

James Sage

James Sage

CROFTON — Services for James D. Sage, 72, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. James Sage died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield.

Hazella May

Hazella May

NIOBRARA — Services for Hazella May, 94, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Hazella May died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara