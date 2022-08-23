NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ronald Herian died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
Gerald Ralph Vraspier passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2022, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, Iowa, at the age of 94.
ALBION — Services for Sandra F. Orender, 70, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church rural Albion, with vicar Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Fune…
HARTINGTON — Services for Tom Peitz, 70, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Tom Peitz died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a battle with mesothelioma.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…
NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel …
NORFOLK — Services for James “Jim” Wellman, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 136, U.S…
CROFTON — Services for James D. Sage, 72, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. James Sage died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield.
NIOBRARA — Services for Hazella May, 94, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Hazella May died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.