RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, were scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. John Andrews and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating and burial in the parish cemetery.
Ronald Gerber died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
1951-2022
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Ron was born July 31, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Edward and Bernice (Clark) Gerber. He graduated from St. Frances High School in Randolph in 1969.
Ron farmed east of Randolph. He always enjoyed taking care of his animals and was quick to help family and friends tend to their animals. Ron loved to spoil his nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful caregiver to his mother.
He is survived by his siblings, Judy (Leonard) Kerkman of Clearwater, Ed Gerber of Schertz, Texas, Glen Gerber of Randolph, Jeanette (Harold) Moes of Homer and Roger (Mary) Gerber of Overland Park, Kan., nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Karon Gerber.
Music will be provided by organist LaRee Gubbels and cantor Randy Borst. Pallbearers will be Preston Bodlak, Nolan Nordhues, Logan Nordhues, Doug Korth, Tim Korth and Corey Buss. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrin Nordhues, Don Nordhues, Dean Nordhues, Paul Korth, Dennis Burbach, Larry Kessler, Jim Billerbeck, Tom Moes, Brian Korth and Keith Burbach.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.