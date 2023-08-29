Ronald Forslund

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald F. Forslund, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate.
Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 of Norfolk and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
1945-2023
The Lord took Ron home on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Ron was born on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1945, in Tilden, the son of Irvin and Darlene (Tiedgen) Forslund. He lived on the farm and attended District 73 Ray School until 1952. The family moved to a farm south of Norfolk in 1958, and he attended Warnerville School through eighth grade. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1963 and enjoyed playing football during his high school years.
After high school, he attended the CE School of Commerce in Omaha. He entered the U.S. Army in January 1966. He was stationed in Atlanta, Ga., at the 3rd Army Headquarters until November 1966, when he was assigned to the 7th Army Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, until his honorable discharge in December 1967.
On Aug. 3, 1968, he married Barbara Ahlmann at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They lived in Omaha for two years until returning to Norfolk to make their home. He worked for TSC in Norfolk as a store manager and then traveled for farm equipment companies prior to opening RB Distributing in 1989.
He enjoyed being outside and taking care of the yard and working in the garage on his classic cars.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Darlene Forslund.
Ron is survived by Barbara, his spouse of 55 years; his son, Jason (Shilin) Forslund of Norfolk; daughter Melissa (Jerry) Nemec of Norfolk; granddaughter Abigail Nemec of North Platte; granddaughter Emily Nemec of Norfolk; and brother Larry Forslund (Susan Riley) of Salem, Ore.
