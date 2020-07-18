NELIGH — Graveside services for Ronald Forbes, 77, Tilden, will be 2 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. The Rev. Tim Lillard will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Forbes died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Shelby.
1943-2020
Ronald Ray Forbes was born April 4, 1943, to Raymond and Susie (Ziegbein) Forbes in Brunswick. He graduated from Neligh High School and attended the University of Nebraska for agriculture courses.
On Sept. 26, 1970, Ron was united in marriage to Nancy Patras. They resided on the family farm until 1997. Ron and Nancy moved Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and lived there until 2005, when they moved to Tilden. Ron retired in 2005 from Aero Parts in Rio Rancho and worked part time for the City of Neligh until 2012.
Ron was a member of the Congregational Church in Neligh. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Tilden; daughters, Trish (Cal) Vrbka of Shelby and Jodi Rader of Tilden; brother, Marvin (Mary) Forbes of Neligh; grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Murray, Bridget Ollendick, Ashley (Juan) Marroquin, Jordan and Kailee Benda; four great-granddaughters, Audrina and Valerie Murray and Joslyn and Rayna Marroquin; two great-grandsons, Logan and Landon Ollendick; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Susie Forbes; and daughter, Tami Forbes Benda.
