TILDEN — Services for Ronald Forbes, 77, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Shelby.
WAYNE — Services for Loren L. Dunklau, 80, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ceiria J. Moravec-Davis, 27, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Dale L. Gilsdorf, 70, Humphrey, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Humphrey.
CROFTON — Services for Lawrence Zavadil, 90, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret “Peg” Bendixen, 80, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Edgewood Norfolk Memory Care.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Glenda J. Bussey, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Private services for Joel Jorgenson, 74, Brandon, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Allen Dreger, 54, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. A public celebration of life will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Kelly’s Country Club near Norfolk.