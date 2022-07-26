STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Ronald Colsden died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1933-2022
Ronald LeRoy was born Jan. 8, 1933, on the family farm north of Pilger to Carl and Blanche (Smith) Colsden. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1951 and attended Wayne State College on a music scholarship. During the Korean War, Ronald worked at the Nebraska Ordinance Plant near Mead.
On Nov. 16, 1952, Ronald married Ruth Inhelder at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The couple was blessed with four children: Steven, Susan, Kevin and Karen. Ruth passed away in 2004.
On Feb. 3, 2011, Ronald married Joy Ann (Scherer) Denney at the United Methodist Church in Stanton.
For a short time, Ronald was a delivery driver for Omar Bakery. Then he served as a salesman and district manager for the Moorman’s Feed Company. Ronald retired in 1989. In retirement, he was district manager for Ralco Feed Company for 10 years and also worked for the American Courier Service.
Ronald was a member of the New England Congregational Church in Stanton, the Norfolk Men’s Chorus and served as a certified lay speaker for Gideon’s International.
He is survived by his spouse, Joy Ann Denney Colsden; children Susan Lueders (Larry Palmer) of Norfolk, Kevin Colsden (Teresa Lange) of Stanton and Karen (Tom) Unger of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Betty Colsden of Norfolk; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a stepson, Terry Denney of Omaha; a brother, Lyle Colsden of Kearney; special goddaughter Julie Wheeler; and nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Ruth; son Steven; grandson Joshua; brothers Allen and Eldon; sisters Beulah Colsden and Lyla Grevson; and two great-granddaughters, Allie Mae Colsden and Ashley Chinana.
