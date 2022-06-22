OMAHA — Memorial services for Ronald F. Beyer, 73, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Mortuary, 5108 F St., in Omaha. Burial will be at 1 p.m. in the Omaha National Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Ronald Beyer died Friday, June 17, 2022.
1949-2022
Born Jan. 23, 1949, Ron was a Purple Heart recipient who is survived by his children, Joseph, Jerod (Grace) and Jenna Beyer; grandchildren Taivin, Noah, Kyrell, Karii, Zandon, Marah, Zeelan, Samuel and Theodore; and siblings Larry, Pearl (Bob) Farmer and Dorothy White.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Laura; his parents; and five siblings.