Ronald Bessmer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Ronald “Bezz” Bessmer, 89, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at CHI Hospital in Plainview.
1931-2021
Ron was born on May 18, 1931, to John “Jack” and Barbara (Dufek) Bessmer in Plainview. Ron, known as “Bezz” to many, truly enjoyed life. Many good friends were made through these years.
He started work at the creamery and also owned Ski-Hi Drive Inn. He and his spouse, Cathy, were part owners of Keystone Bar, along with his brother, Keith, and spouse Sharon. During these years, he was a garbage hauler, as well as drove school bus for almost 50 years.
Ron moved into the assisted living in July 2017 and recently to the Plainview Manor. Ron played a special role not only in his children’s lives but also his grandchildren’s as well. He loved going to their sporting events and attended many of their away events by driving the school bus.
Ron was also a sergeant in the Korean War and served his country loyally. He will be missed dearly. God bless you, Dad. We love you and will see you later.
He leaves behind five children: Victoria (Mike) McManaman of Plainview, Todd (Jeri) Bessmer of Battle Creek, Mary (Russ) Johnson of Plainview, Tonda (Jim) Aschoff of Plainview and Darci Sparr and Dan Deuel of Tilden; his brother, Keith (Sharon) Bessmer of Osmond; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Catherine, of 58 years; a brother, Junior; and a sister, Lois Jean in infancy.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Evans, Christopher and Jacob Bessmer, Tyler Johnson, Evan and Cole Aschoff and Tanner Sparr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kayla Makovicka, Jesslyn List and Kami Johnson.
The family requests jeans and Nebraska Husker apparel/colors to be worn at the funeral service.
Masks are encouraged. A luncheon will be held at the Catholic parish hall following the service and burial.