OSMOND — Services for Ronald Aschoff, 84, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church in Osmond.

He died Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Norfolk.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

———

Ronald E. Aschoff was born on a farm north of town on Jan. 4, 1937, to Henry and Leona (Guenther) Aschoff. He died on March 18 at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

He graduated from St. Mary’s School in 1950 and Osmond Community High School in 1954. He joined the U.S. Naval Seabees after graduating high school and served three tours overseas. He helped with the construction of the bases in Morocco and The Bahamas. He was discharged in 1957.

He graduated from Wayne State in 1963 with a business degree. He owned and operated the A-Mart in Osmond from 1963 to 1969.

He married Edith Pokorny of Atkinson on May 18, 1968. After selling the A-Mart, he began milking and farming in the Osmond area. Upon getting out of farming in the early 1980s, Ron worked for various businesses in Osmond. He worked for Manzer Custom Farming, Petersen & Son, Osmond Lockers, Borst Construction, Big John’s and Nebraska Meat Processors to name a few.

Ron was extremely active in community affairs. He served on the Osmond board of education for eight years. He was a founding board of directors member of the Northeast Technical Community College its first 11 years of existence. He served on the Osmond Community Corporation and the Osmond Community Club. He was a CCD teacher, a baseball coach and a volunteer fireman.

Ron had given over 16 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross in his lifetime. He was a lifetime member and served as an usher and bell ringer at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Ron was a mainstay of the Osmond American Legion Post 326. He served as commander, adjutant, bugler and chaplain of both the local post and at the state level. He is a charter member of VFW Post 7838. One of his pride and joys was the Memorial Day service with a perfectly placed white cross for every member of the Osmond Community that had served this country and passed away.

Ron also believed that a community needed to make a good first impression, so he took it upon himself to mow, clean and maintain most of the city-owned and public rights of way along the entrances to the community. He was instrumental in the memorial flags and military statues that the town so proudly displays. He received Osmond Citizen of the Year in 2004. He also received an Outstanding Service Award from the Sons of American Legion in 2015.

He is survived by his seven children: Henry (Gloria) Aschoff of Norfolk, Molly Aschoff of Norfolk, Walter (Michele) Aschoff of Osmond, Benjamin (Christy) Aschoff of Osmond, Ruth (Dillon) Bloedorn of Wisner, Frank Aschoff of Osmond, Mary (Tim) Nissen of Hartington; as well as 16 grandchildren, and a great-grandchild and soon to be another; the mother of his children, Edith (Pokorny) Aschoff of Osmond; sister Barbaralee Hansen of Renner, S.D.; brothers Gerald (Kay) Aschoff of Madison, Darrell (Carol) Thelen of Norfolk and Steve (Bev) Thelen of Osmond; and sister-in-law Glenda Aschoff of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Fredrich; his parents; his siblings and their spouses, Mercedes and Bill Usey, Angie Aschoff, Rose Ann and Patrick Ryan, Elsie and Jerry Weis, Francis (Dick) and Lucille Aschoff, William (Bill) Aschoff and Duane Hansen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 326 or St. Mary’s Catholic School, both were dear to Ron’s heart.

