SCHUYLER — Ronald Aase, 86, Monroe, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Columbus Community Hospital.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Svoboda Funeral Home in Schuyler with the Rev. Day Hefner officiating. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Linwood Hill Cemetery in rural Linwood.
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
1936-2023
Ron is survived by his spouse of 52 years, Bessie of Monroe; his children, Tim Aase, Cheri (Dennis) Krzycki, Randy (Kris) Aase, Terry (Janet) Reigle and Bryan Aase; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Daniel (Cindy) Aase; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Lunch at the Schuyler Golf Club will follow the service at the funeral home. In lieu of plants, flowers and statues, please direct memorials to family wishes for later designation.