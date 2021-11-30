You have permission to edit this article.
Ron Temme

WAYNE — Services for Ron A. Temme, 74, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Wayne.

Ron Temme died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

