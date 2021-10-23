YANKTON — Memorial services for Ron Tappe, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory in Yankton and then continue an hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.
Ron Tappe died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Heart Hospital, Sioux Falls, S.D.
1939-2021
Ron was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Butte, to William and Alma (Lueken) Tappe. He attended Sacred Heart High School in Norfolk and Norfolk Junior College.
Ron married Joan Rees in 1959. He was transferred to Yankton with Gibson Discount Center in 1969 and was store manager for Sherwin Williams Company for 25 years, retiring in 2005.
Ron was a member and former president of Yankton Sertoma Club. He was also a member of Hillcrest Country Club from 1970 to 2019. Ron was elected Yankton city commissioner from 1982 to 2004, including three years as mayor. He was a former member of Yankton Park Board and Planning Committee, among others.
Ron is survived by his spouse, Joan of Yankton; a daughter, Jill Eicher (Rich) of Minneapolis, Minn.; brothers Duane (Diana) Tappe of Waverly and Melvin (Terri) Tappe of Stanton; sister Joan Petersen of Norfolk; sister-in-law Barbara Tappe of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Harold Tappe and Don Tappe; and sister Loretta Ludemann.
